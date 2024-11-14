Sign up
198 / 365
Morning Sunrise While Visiting Family
We were able to see this lovely sunrise out the patio door of our family’s house. At the time we were just waiting for the coffee to finish.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
217
photos
26
followers
66
following
54% complete
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Views
2
Album
2024
Taken
14th November 2024 9:25pm
Tags
sunrise
