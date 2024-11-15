Previous
Dessert by dailypix
199 / 365

Dessert

We enjoyed this delicious dessert this evening. Lemon loaf topped with raspberries and whipped cream.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks as fabulous as it sounds.
November 16th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana. It was light and fresh and so delicious.
November 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh yum it looks delicious.
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise