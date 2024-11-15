Sign up
Dessert
We enjoyed this delicious dessert this evening. Lemon loaf topped with raspberries and whipped cream.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
Susan Klassen
199
Tags
dessert
Diana
ace
It looks as fabulous as it sounds.
November 16th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. It was light and fresh and so delicious.
November 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh yum it looks delicious.
November 16th, 2024
