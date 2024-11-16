Sign up
200 / 365
Plant Display
This plant display was outside a store we visited yesterday. Nice to see the plants still growing.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
0
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
220
photos
26
followers
66
following
55% complete
View this month »
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
16th November 2024 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
plants
