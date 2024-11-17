Previous
Spotted This Ladybug by dailypix
201 / 365

Spotted This Ladybug

I spotted this ladybug when we arrived home this morning. It was crawling near some leaves on the driveway.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Susan Klassen

