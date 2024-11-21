Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
205 / 365
Christmas Sign
We are finishing up a few things for our first Christmas craft sale on Saturday. We have a couple of Christmas signs that we are adding a wood frame to like the one pictured.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
224
photos
26
followers
66
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
21st November 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close