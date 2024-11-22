Previous
Next
Clearing the snow by dailypix
206 / 365

Clearing the snow

Had to bring out the snowblower. It snowed all day Friday and Saturday. We are so thankful we could purchase a snowblower from my husband’s Dad who couldn’t use his anymore.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Great wintery shot
November 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of hubby in action, that sure is a lot of snow to get rid of.
November 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
If/when we ever get snow this winter we will be very appreciative of having a snowblower! Can relate to this photo!
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact