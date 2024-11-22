Sign up
206 / 365
Clearing the snow
Had to bring out the snowblower. It snowed all day Friday and Saturday. We are so thankful we could purchase a snowblower from my husband’s Dad who couldn’t use his anymore.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
3
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
227
photos
26
followers
66
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Tags
snow
,
snowblower
eDorre
ace
Great wintery shot
November 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of hubby in action, that sure is a lot of snow to get rid of.
November 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
If/when we ever get snow this winter we will be very appreciative of having a snowblower! Can relate to this photo!
November 26th, 2024
