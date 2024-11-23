Previous
Christmas Sale
Christmas Sale

This is from the small Christmas sale at Windsor Plywood. It was blizzard conditions outside all day so we weren’t sure how everything would go.

We were one of six sellers. It was an excellent experience we met some great people and even made a few sales in spite of the weather conditions.

Our table was the bottom left one.
23rd November 2024

Susan Klassen

Diana
such a wonderful collage, good that you had some sales regardless of the bad weather.
November 26th, 2024  
