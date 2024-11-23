Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
207 / 365
Christmas Sale
This is from the small Christmas sale at Windsor Plywood. It was blizzard conditions outside all day so we weren’t sure how everything would go.
We were one of six sellers. It was an excellent experience we met some great people and even made a few sales in spite of the weather conditions.
Our table was the bottom left one.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
227
photos
26
followers
66
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
such a wonderful collage, good that you had some sales regardless of the bad weather.
November 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close