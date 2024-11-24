Previous
Breakfast by dailypix
Breakfast

After the snow conditions this weekend we thought a breakfast out would be a welcome break.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Susan Klassen

Diana ace
How fabulous, I love American breakfasts as there is always such a great choice. They both look delicious.
November 26th, 2024  
