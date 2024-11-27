Previous
Tablet Holders by dailypix
Tablet Holders

My husband is finishing making some wood tablet holders for the craft sale we are in this weekend. He just needs to add finish to them. It’s a nice look with the various hardwoods.
Susan Klassen

Beverley ace
Beautiful…
November 28th, 2024  
