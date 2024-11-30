Previous
Next
Barnwood Painted Sign by dailypix
214 / 365

Barnwood Painted Sign

Beside the Santa sign is a sunflower sign. I purchased it at the craft sale we were at this weekend. The sale went excellent by the way, we made several sales and met some wonderful people.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact