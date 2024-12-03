Previous
Tree Lighting by dailypix
217 / 365

Tree Lighting

Tree lighting in town from this weekend. Not my picture but I thought the tree was pretty all lit up.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact