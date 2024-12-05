Previous
Wood by dailypix
219 / 365

Wood

We met a lady at the recent craft sale we were a vendor at, she mentioned she had different kinds of wood for sale that was her late husband’s.

My husband called her and arranged to look at the wood material she still had and purchase some we could use.

He bought several various pieces of wood. These 3 wood pieces will be used to make tables with. Which is what they were intended for. These are maple wood.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana ace
What a lucky find, they are beautiful pieces in your lovely collage.
December 6th, 2024  
eDorre ace
They look great. Neat story collage
December 6th, 2024  
