Wood
We met a lady at the recent craft sale we were a vendor at, she mentioned she had different kinds of wood for sale that was her late husband’s.
My husband called her and arranged to look at the wood material she still had and purchase some we could use.
He bought several various pieces of wood. These 3 wood pieces will be used to make tables with. Which is what they were intended for. These are maple wood.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
Diana
ace
What a lucky find, they are beautiful pieces in your lovely collage.
December 6th, 2024
eDorre
ace
They look great. Neat story collage
December 6th, 2024
