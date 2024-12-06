Previous
Next
Christmas Tree by dailypix
220 / 365

Christmas Tree

I managed to get the Christmas tree up yesterday. Hard to believe it’s only 20 days until Christmas day.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Picture perfect tree
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact