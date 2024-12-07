Previous
Snow’s Gone by dailypix
221 / 365

Snow’s Gone

So we have had Chinook winds over the last few days which has resulted in most of the snow being completely gone.

This picture was from today. The family added more lights beside the deer.

I linked the picture from December 4 below where these Christmas lights are surrounded by snow.

https://365project.org/dailypix/365/2024-12-04
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact