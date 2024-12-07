Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
Snow’s Gone
So we have had Chinook winds over the last few days which has resulted in most of the snow being completely gone.
This picture was from today. The family added more lights beside the deer.
I linked the picture from December 4 below where these Christmas lights are surrounded by snow.
https://365project.org/dailypix/365/2024-12-04
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2024
