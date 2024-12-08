Previous
Front Yard is Snow Free too by dailypix
222 / 365

Front Yard is Snow Free too

Our front yard is snow free too. I know it will snow again but it’s been nice to have a bit of reprieve from it.

Below is from November 26 when we had snow.

https://365project.org/dailypix/365/2024-11-26
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
60% complete

Photo Details

