Previous
Next
Christmas Lights on the House by dailypix
223 / 365

Christmas Lights on the House

Because of the Chinook weather which has caused all the snow to melt, we had a chance today to put up a few Christmas lights on our house. I was pretty excited to do this.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful lights.
December 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very pretty!
December 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact