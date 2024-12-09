Sign up
Previous
Next
223 / 365
Christmas Lights on the House
Because of the Chinook weather which has caused all the snow to melt, we had a chance today to put up a few Christmas lights on our house. I was pretty excited to do this.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
2
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
243
photos
26
followers
65
following
61% complete
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th December 2024 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful lights.
December 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very pretty!
December 11th, 2024
