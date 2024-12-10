Sign up
Previous
224 / 365
Castle Mountain Skiing
My husband went skiing with a friend at Castle mountain today. This is his picture with his friend in the background. He said it was a wonderful time and day. Although his muscles were a bit stiff when he got home.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
2
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
243
photos
26
followers
65
following
61% complete
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Tags
skiing
Barb
ace
Dramatically beautiful scenery!
December 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous scenery.
December 11th, 2024
