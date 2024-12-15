Previous
Next
Enjoying a Sun Spot by dailypix
229 / 365

Enjoying a Sun Spot

Our dog Bailey enjoying a sun spot in the living room.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Sweet! Smart doggy!
December 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
The perfect spot, a little bit of sun and a little bit of shade
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact