Ornaments by dailypix
229 / 365

Ornaments

These are a few of my favourite ornaments. The sailboat, a tiny glass jar of seaglass and shells, and the bottom 2 were made by my late father so it’s always special to have them on the tree.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
62% complete

Desi
Handmade by one's parents is always special, although all too often we don't realise it until we grow up ourselves...
Lovely ornaments
December 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely collage
December 17th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely ornaments.
December 17th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful ornaments
December 17th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lovely ornaments
December 17th, 2024  
