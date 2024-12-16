Sign up
229 / 365
Ornaments
These are a few of my favourite ornaments. The sailboat, a tiny glass jar of seaglass and shells, and the bottom 2 were made by my late father so it’s always special to have them on the tree.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
5
0
Susan Klassen
229
Desi
Handmade by one's parents is always special, although all too often we don't realise it until we grow up ourselves...
Lovely ornaments
December 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely collage
December 17th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely ornaments.
December 17th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful ornaments
December 17th, 2024
carol white
ace
Lovely ornaments
December 17th, 2024
Lovely ornaments