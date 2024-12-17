Previous
Next
New Ornament by dailypix
231 / 365

New Ornament

This ornament was a gift for my husband last year, so this is the first time it’s been on our Christmas tree.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact