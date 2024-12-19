Previous
Another Ski Day by dailypix
233 / 365

Another Ski Day

My husband has a discounted pass for Castle mountain for the season. He had the chance to go today before it gets really busy over the Christmas season. These are his photographs.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact