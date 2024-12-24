Previous
Christmas Eve Lights by dailypix
237 / 365

Christmas Eve Lights

After attending a Christmas eve candlelight service we drove around to see more Christmas lights. Here are 3 of the houses we spotted on our drive.
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
