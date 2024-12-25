Previous
Sea Glass Merry Christmas by dailypix
238 / 365

Sea Glass Merry Christmas

This was a fun design I made a couple years ago. I love seeing it again at Christmas time.
25th December 2024 25th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
