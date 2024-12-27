Previous
Woodpecker by dailypix
241 / 365

Woodpecker

I managed to get this picture of this woodpecker in one it our trees. The picture is not the best but he was high up in the tree. Glad to have actually captured him before he flew way.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture
December 30th, 2024  
