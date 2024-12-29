Previous
Coffee and a Fire by dailypix
243 / 365

Coffee and a Fire

We had to take advantage of the mild weather so we had a fire in our fire pit and enjoyed a cup of coffee.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Christine Sztukowski
Perfect
December 30th, 2024  
