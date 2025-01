A Walk in the Woods

We wanted to go for a walk in the wilderness park by the river before the forecast changed.



We are supposed to get snow the first week of January.



Interesting textures with the fallen trees and branches. There is a slight bit of snow and ice along the river but everywhere else the previous snow had melted so there was no snow for Christmas which we were totally fine with.



In this park there is often moose but we didn’t see any today.