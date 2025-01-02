Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
246 / 365
Hopping over the Fence
Deer spotted at my husband’s uncle’s acreage. They hopped over the chain link fence and proceeded to munch on the grass and vegetation in the garden.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
265
photos
27
followers
66
following
67% complete
View this month »
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close