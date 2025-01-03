Previous
No Lunch on the Patio Today by dailypix
No Lunch on the Patio Today

We had a lunch out today and from the inside you could look out on to the patio from inside the restaurant. The outside tables were all covered in snow, glad we could eat inside. .
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Susan Klassen

Diana ace
I too would prefer to be inside ;-)
January 4th, 2025  
