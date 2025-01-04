Sign up
248 / 365
Park with Christmas Lights
A local park with Christmas lights. So nice to walk through and see the beautiful lights.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana
ace
Fabulous collage and lights.
January 5th, 2025
