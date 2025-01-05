Previous
The Valley after a Snowfall by dailypix
The Valley after a Snowfall

We drove by this valley view today. It’s just after a snowfall this past weekend. The bottom white area of snow is a reservoir.
Susan Klassen

Babs ace
What a beautiful scene
January 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful valley.
January 6th, 2025  
