Previous
249 / 365
The Valley after a Snowfall
We drove by this valley view today. It’s just after a snowfall this past weekend. The bottom white area of snow is a reservoir.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
2
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
5th January 2025 10:19am
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene
January 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful valley.
January 6th, 2025
