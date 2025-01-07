Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
The Start of Taking Down the Christmas Tree
Today I removed all the Christmas ornaments from the tree. That was step one. Tomorrow I’ll tackle packing them safely up in the Christmas decorations box. Then pack the tree back in it’s box.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks, so beautiful with all that gold.
January 8th, 2025
