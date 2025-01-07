Previous
The Start of Taking Down the Christmas Tree by dailypix
251 / 365

The Start of Taking Down the Christmas Tree

Today I removed all the Christmas ornaments from the tree. That was step one. Tomorrow I’ll tackle packing them safely up in the Christmas decorations box. Then pack the tree back in it’s box.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
68% complete

Diana ace
How stunning this looks, so beautiful with all that gold.
January 8th, 2025  
