Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
254 / 365
Frozen Pond
This local pond is frozen but a lot of the snow in the park has melted. There is an area on the pond that is cleared for youth to skate.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
274
photos
28
followers
66
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2024
Taken
11th January 2025 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close