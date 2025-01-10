Previous
Frozen Pond by dailypix
254 / 365

Frozen Pond

This local pond is frozen but a lot of the snow in the park has melted. There is an area on the pond that is cleared for youth to skate.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
