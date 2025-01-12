Sign up
Happy Birthday
Today we celebrated my mother-in-law’s 80th Birthday. It was a lovely day with friends and family joining together to celebrate her.
A gift of a handmade hand towel and hollyhock seeds from my mother-in-law’s garden was provided to each person who attended. Such a lovely gesture from a kind and thoughtful lady.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
