Happy Birthday by dailypix
256 / 365

Happy Birthday

Today we celebrated my mother-in-law’s 80th Birthday. It was a lovely day with friends and family joining together to celebrate her.

A gift of a handmade hand towel and hollyhock seeds from my mother-in-law’s garden was provided to each person who attended. Such a lovely gesture from a kind and thoughtful lady.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25


