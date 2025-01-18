Previous
Tea Time by dailypix
262 / 365

Tea Time

Having a yummy tea break with an almond tart and licorice tea.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
eDorre ace
Love the POV. Looks yummy
January 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo looks deliciously yummy, on your pretty plate.
I like liquorice tea too… super inspiration shot
January 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
the tart looks great, I have never heard of liquorice tea before.
January 19th, 2025  
