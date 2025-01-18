Sign up
Previous
262 / 365
Tea Time
Having a yummy tea break with an almond tart and licorice tea.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
eDorre
Love the POV. Looks yummy
January 19th, 2025
Beverley
Ooo looks deliciously yummy, on your pretty plate.
I like liquorice tea too… super inspiration shot
January 19th, 2025
Diana
the tart looks great, I have never heard of liquorice tea before.
January 19th, 2025
