Frozen Falls
263 / 365

Frozen Falls

This was at Lundbreck falls. We were surprised to see it frozen. There was some moving water at the bottom but it was kind of cool to see them almost frozen in motion. Here is a link to the area.

https://adventurealberta.ca/lundbreck-falls-provincial-recreation-area/
20th January 2025

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project
Photo Details

