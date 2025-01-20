Sign up
Frozen Falls
This was at Lundbreck falls. We were surprised to see it frozen. There was some moving water at the bottom but it was kind of cool to see them almost frozen in motion. Here is a link to the area.
https://adventurealberta.ca/lundbreck-falls-provincial-recreation-area/
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
