266 / 365
Sodalight Rock
This picture is of a Lake Superior Sodalight rock. The picture is taken with a UV Light shining on it it to show the Fluorescence.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
0
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
