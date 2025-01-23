Previous
At the Ski Hill by dailypix
At the Ski Hill

My husband had a break from work and used his pass to go skiing before all the busyness of work starts again this week.
These are pictures he took from Castle Mountain.
Susan Klassen

What a beautiful place to ski
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
@edorreandresen Yes it is and it was the perfect day to go.
January 26th, 2025  
