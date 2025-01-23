Sign up
267 / 365
At the Ski Hill
My husband had a break from work and used his pass to go skiing before all the busyness of work starts again this week.
These are pictures he took from Castle Mountain.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
eDorre
What a beautiful place to ski
January 26th, 2025
Susan Klassen
@edorreandresen
Yes it is and it was the perfect day to go.
January 26th, 2025
