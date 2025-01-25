Sign up
269 / 365
Puppy Paws in the Snow
We don't have a lot of snow so our dog Bailey had no problem trudging through. I thought his path of paw prints in the snow was sweet. So I took this picture.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
0
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Taken
25th January 2025 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
