Puppy Paws in the Snow by dailypix
Puppy Paws in the Snow

We don’t have a lot of snow so our dog Bailey had no problem trudging through. I thought his path of paw prints in the snow was sweet. So I took this picture.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Susan Klassen

