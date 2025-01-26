Previous
Burning Twigs by dailypix
270 / 365

Burning Twigs

We trimmed some of the trees in our yard this fall, today we burned the last of the small twigs. We will use the wood ashes for nutrients in our garden this spring and summer.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Susan Klassen

