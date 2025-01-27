Previous
Topping up the Bird Feeder by dailypix
271 / 365

Topping up the Bird Feeder

Filled the bird feeder with some bird seed. The birds have been quite active in the yard.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I bet they will soon be back for more, lovely shot and dappled light.
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact