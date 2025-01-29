Previous
Wood Pile by dailypix
273 / 365

Wood Pile

We had to trim the trees in the yard here one of the piles of wood from this. It’ll be used for our fire pit in the coming months.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
75% complete

