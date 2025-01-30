Previous
Plants are growing again by dailypix
274 / 365

Plants are growing again

On this perennial plant the whitish/grey parts of this plant is end of season leftovers but the green is new growth starting again. This has pretty tiny yellow flowers that have a nice fragrance and bees love them.

Here is a picture from the summer.
30th January 2025

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
