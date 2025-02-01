Sign up
276 / 365
Beach Themed Coaster
I was admiring this beach themed coaster that I ordered awhile ago from an artist in Michigan. I ordered a set of 4. All of the rocks, shells and sand are from Michigan lakes.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
296
photos
29
followers
66
following
Diana
ace
What a fabulous idea and great looking coaster.
February 3rd, 2025
