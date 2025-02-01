Previous
Beach Themed Coaster by dailypix
Beach Themed Coaster

I was admiring this beach themed coaster that I ordered awhile ago from an artist in Michigan. I ordered a set of 4. All of the rocks, shells and sand are from Michigan lakes.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana ace
What a fabulous idea and great looking coaster.
February 3rd, 2025  
