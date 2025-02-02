Sign up
Previous
277 / 365
Fantasy Football Awards
Our church had a fantasy football team which finished in December. My husband won 2nd place. He’s in the blue jacket holding his trophy. Bottom left picture.
There was 12 people involved. Fun competition my husband was also on another team that included some family members from Canada and the US.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
1
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
296
photos
29
followers
66
following
75% complete
View this month »
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Diana
ace
What a great collage of the fantasy awards.
February 3rd, 2025
