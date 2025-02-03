Sign up
278 / 365
And it Snowed
We did get some snow and colder temps. So glad it’s warm inside.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Photo Details
Album
2024
Taken
4th February 2025 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Diana
ace
It looks lovely, I love what you have against the wall.
February 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the birdbath and the decorative wire against the wall!
February 5th, 2025
