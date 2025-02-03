Previous
And it Snowed by dailypix
And it Snowed

We did get some snow and colder temps. So glad it’s warm inside.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Diana ace
It looks lovely, I love what you have against the wall.
February 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love the birdbath and the decorative wire against the wall!
February 5th, 2025  
