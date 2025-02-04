Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
Snowy Owl
This owl in our yard is covered in a bit of snow. He still looks pretty good though.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
1
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
owl
Diana
ace
Ever so cute, such a lovely shot.
February 5th, 2025
