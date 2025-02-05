Previous
Snow Covered Trees by dailypix
280 / 365

Snow Covered Trees

These are just random snow covered trees we stopped to take a picture of.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
So pretty… lovely pov
February 7th, 2025  
They look fabulous, lovely shot.
February 7th, 2025  
