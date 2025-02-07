Previous
Playing in the Snow by dailypix
282 / 365

Playing in the Snow

These are old pictures of our pup when he was just a few years old. We were living on Vancouver Island, Canada which gets little snow in the winter. This was February just after a random snowfall. Bailey had never seen snow before and was fascinated by it. And since he loved and (still does) to chase balls we through snow balls which he would try and catch and dig in the snow to get and find. We all had a blast. And the temperature in these photos was very mild. And the snow was all gone in a matter of days most likely because it rained and it all melted.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such delightful shots Susan, and what fun it must have been!
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact