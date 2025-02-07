Playing in the Snow

These are old pictures of our pup when he was just a few years old. We were living on Vancouver Island, Canada which gets little snow in the winter. This was February just after a random snowfall. Bailey had never seen snow before and was fascinated by it. And since he loved and (still does) to chase balls we through snow balls which he would try and catch and dig in the snow to get and find. We all had a blast. And the temperature in these photos was very mild. And the snow was all gone in a matter of days most likely because it rained and it all melted.