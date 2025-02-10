Previous
Frosted Marbles by dailypix
285 / 365

Frosted Marbles

These are some of my marbles that were beach-combed. The frosting is from being tumbled in the ocean. I love how perfectly frosted they are.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
