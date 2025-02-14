Previous
Chocolate Covered Strawberries by dailypix
Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Today it officially was the 1st year Anniversary of us getting possession of our house. We tried to get this date as a gift to ourselves when we purchased the house. So we celebrated Valentine’s Day with flowers and chocolate covered strawberries.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
What a great tradition! These look yummy
February 16th, 2025  
