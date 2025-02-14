Sign up
Previous
289 / 365
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Today it officially was the 1st year Anniversary of us getting possession of our house. We tried to get this date as a gift to ourselves when we purchased the house. So we celebrated Valentine’s Day with flowers and chocolate covered strawberries.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
eDorre
ace
What a great tradition! These look yummy
February 16th, 2025
